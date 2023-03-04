-
Fix the bug. Fix the problem that the color of the button of the five-element relationship between the sun stem and the sun stem in the Ninth Palace changes when the five-element relationship between the sun stem and the month is modified after the automatic deduction of the local sky stem bureau
-
Optimization: the description of "I" in the Five Elements Shengke
-
Optimization: increase the energy of takeout recovery (twice the original)
-
Optimization: check the prompt of the corresponding upper yuan, middle yuan and lower yuan
-
Optimization: introduction text indentation optimization
-
Optimization: eight steps to describe optimization
《奇门遁甲》 update for 4 March 2023
2023.3.4Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
