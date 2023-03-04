 Skip to content

《奇门遁甲》 update for 4 March 2023

2023.3.4Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fix the bug. Fix the problem that the color of the button of the five-element relationship between the sun stem and the sun stem in the Ninth Palace changes when the five-element relationship between the sun stem and the month is modified after the automatic deduction of the local sky stem bureau

  2. Optimization: the description of "I" in the Five Elements Shengke

  3. Optimization: increase the energy of takeout recovery (twice the original)

  4. Optimization: check the prompt of the corresponding upper yuan, middle yuan and lower yuan

  5. Optimization: introduction text indentation optimization

  6. Optimization: eight steps to describe optimization

