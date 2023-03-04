-Replace the old menu with an in-game map that shows launch points, your location and other players locations.
-Add topography in-game map to Swiss Alps. (Sun Valley Map coming soon…)
-Add 60+ new launch points on Swiss Alps Map! (More launch points coming to Sun Valley Soon)
-Gamepad controller now uses a virtual mouse cursor for UI navigation.
-Ability to select launch points on the 2D map.
-Move map using gamepad joysticks.
-Zoom map using gamepad trigger buttons.
-Move map using VR left controller joystick. Or click and drag.
-Zoom map using VR right controller joystick.
-Disable glider input when map is enabled.
-Pause is now the P key.
-Esc key = Pause + Map.
-Camera Toggle is now the “C” key.
-Gamepad Start button now = Pause + Map;
-Show launch point altitude when selecting one on in-game map.
-Multiplayer and challenge objectives are now displayed on the In-game map interface.
-Update icons.
-Fix pro version key check on Windows 10 machines failing.
-Flight info displayed on the bottom of the in-game map.
Glider Sim update for 4 March 2023
Update 1.9.6_EarlyAccess: In-Game Map!
