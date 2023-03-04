Update 1.9.6_EarlyAccess: In-Game Map!

-Replace the old menu with an in-game map that shows launch points, your location and other players locations.

-Add topography in-game map to Swiss Alps. (Sun Valley Map coming soon…)

-Add 60+ new launch points on Swiss Alps Map! (More launch points coming to Sun Valley Soon)

-Gamepad controller now uses a virtual mouse cursor for UI navigation.

-Ability to select launch points on the 2D map.

-Move map using gamepad joysticks.

-Zoom map using gamepad trigger buttons.

-Move map using VR left controller joystick. Or click and drag.

-Zoom map using VR right controller joystick.

-Disable glider input when map is enabled.

-Pause is now the P key.

-Esc key = Pause + Map.

-Camera Toggle is now the “C” key.

-Gamepad Start button now = Pause + Map;

-Show launch point altitude when selecting one on in-game map.

-Multiplayer and challenge objectives are now displayed on the In-game map interface.

-Update icons.

-Fix pro version key check on Windows 10 machines failing.

-Flight info displayed on the bottom of the in-game map.