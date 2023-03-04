 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 4 March 2023

Update, Version 20230304

Update, Version 20230304

Patchnotes via Steam Community


English
############Content##############
[Skill]Reduced the MP cost of Heal. (150 -> 50)
[Skill]Reduced the MP cost of Mass Heal. (300 -> 100)
[Skill]Reduced the MP cost of Resurrect. (300 -> 200)
[Skill]Added a 3-turn cooldown on Heal.
[Skill]Added a 5-turn cooldown on Resurrect.
[Skill]Added a 5-turn cooldown on Mass Heal.
[Skill]Updated the skill descriptions of those skills mentioned above.
[Pet]New Fusion Pet: Evangerion (Requirement: The prime fusion material is a machine-type pet.)
[Item]Newly generated machine modules can be equipped on "Fused Machines." (Existing modules are not affected. )
############System###############
[Skill]Skills can now have cooldown during battles.
[Skill]When a skill is on cooldown, the skill window will now display how many turns remain.
############Debug##################
Fixed a bug that Tigerbunnies do not have their headshot area data in FPS mode.
Fixed a bug that when you exchange GPA coins for drones or combat robots, if your group is full, there will be a misplaced message that tells you the robot/drone has joined your group while actually they don't as your group is full.
简体中文
############Content##############
【技能】降低了治疗的气力消耗（150 -> 50）
【技能】降低了群体治疗的气力消耗 (300 -> 100)
【技能】降低了复活术的气力消耗 (300 -> 200)
【技能】治疗现在有3回合的冷却时间。
【技能】复活术现在有5回合的冷却时间。
【技能】群体治疗现在有5回合的冷却时间。
【技能】更新了上述技能的技能说明。
【宠物】新的融合宠：艾凡吉利昂（需要：用于进行宠物融合的主体是一只机械宠。）
【物品】新生成的机械模组可以被装备到【融合机甲】上。（已经生成的模组不会被改变。）
############System###############
【技能】技能现在可以设置战斗中的冷却回合。
【技能】当一个技能在冷却中的时候，技能窗口会显示还有多少回合的冷却时间。
############Debug##################
修复了虎兔兔在第一人称射击模式下没有爆头位置数据的Bug。
修复了当你在队伍已满的情况下用GPA金币兑换无人机或战斗机器人时，一条被错误放置的信息会显示提示你无人机或战斗机器人加入了你的队伍，而实际上因为你队伍已经满了的缘故，这件事并没有发生。

