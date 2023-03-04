V0.9.6.G - Some hotfixes and balancing after the massive 0.9.6 update.

Hey guys, weekend here so not much time to work on the game (young family and all!) but I've been able to put a few little bugfixes and balances into the game. Here are today's patch notes.

As usual thanks for the positive feedback and encouragement - always appreciated! Oli

V 0.9.6.G (Mar 04 2023)

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Fixed a bug where lightning did insane amounts of damage

• Defence now improves defend vs hit chance by 1.5 up from 1.0

• Meaty Burp and Taunt damage has been nerfed a bit

• Fixed a bug where Order of the Magi triggered if your enemy had the skill, not you

• Fixed a bug where Paladins did incorrect damage

• Fixed a bug where Arena Champions stats were greatly weakened

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Fixed a bug where the Tough Opponent achievement would trigger at the wrong time

• Fixed a bug where the First Blood rule did not apply to regular skills