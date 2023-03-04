 Skip to content

MITE update for 4 March 2023

Update 1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Three new creatures.

  • Adjustments in the scares, now the illusion effect is activated.

  • New help kinematics.

  • New settings in the flashlight.

  • Physics in MITE, in the menu.

  • New sounds.

Information:

We are improving and updating this introductory chapter quite often to deliver the best final product, chapter one is an introduction to the second.

Chapter 2 Information:

Chapter two is planned for March-April, it is a longer chapter and we plan to release it together with the full version of MITE, without paying anything else, it will be an update (2.0).

Web: https://www.kanashi.site/

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bDHMaxj4wa

