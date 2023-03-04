Update 1.3

-
Three new creatures.
-
Adjustments in the scares, now the illusion effect is activated.
-
New help kinematics.
-
New settings in the flashlight.
-
Physics in MITE, in the menu.
-
New sounds.
Information:
We are improving and updating this introductory chapter quite often to deliver the best final product, chapter one is an introduction to the second.
Chapter 2 Information:
Chapter two is planned for March-April, it is a longer chapter and we plan to release it together with the full version of MITE, without paying anything else, it will be an update (2.0).
Web: https://www.kanashi.site/
