Update 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10690616 · Last edited 4 March 2023 – 09:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Three new creatures.

Adjustments in the scares, now the illusion effect is activated.

New help kinematics.

New settings in the flashlight.

Physics in MITE, in the menu.

New sounds.

Information:

We are improving and updating this introductory chapter quite often to deliver the best final product, chapter one is an introduction to the second.

Chapter 2 Information:

Chapter two is planned for March-April, it is a longer chapter and we plan to release it together with the full version of MITE, without paying anything else, it will be an update (2.0).

Web: https://www.kanashi.site/

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bDHMaxj4wa