Momentum Mod update for 4 March 2023

0.9.8 Changelog

Added (4)

  • Defrag Plasma Gun animations
  • Defrag Rocket Launcher
  • Machine Gun animations and world model
  • New knife and anims

Fixed (4)

Improved (4)

  • Add label telling you to right-click in leaderboards/end of run panel (game/issues/1764)
  • Make news panel description scrollable (game/issues/1990)
  • Reduced volume of shotgun firing sound
  • Replace 'power off' quit button with 'exit door' icon when in map (game/issues/1992)

