0.9.8 Changelog

Added (4)
- Defrag Plasma Gun animations
- Defrag Rocket Launcher
- Machine Gun animations and world model
- New knife and anims
Fixed (4)
- Custom layout toasts not identical to themselves (game/issues/1996)
- Icon missing in 'View showcase run' toast (game/issues/2006)
- JS exception in controls library toast buttons (game/issues/1997)
- Toast menus get cut off during shaking animation (game/issues/1803)
Improved (4)
- Add label telling you to right-click in leaderboards/end of run panel (game/issues/1764)
- Make news panel description scrollable (game/issues/1990)
- Reduced volume of shotgun firing sound
- Replace 'power off' quit button with 'exit door' icon when in map (game/issues/1992)
Changed files in this update