Zombie Carnage 2 update for 4 March 2023

1.13.7

1.13.7 · Build 10690389

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "Featured" tab to missions
  • Fix zombies hearing the zombie hitmarker when damaged by humans
  • Slightly increased zombie hitmarker volume
  • Increase killer crouched speed and manoeuvrability in air
  • Increase assassin crouched speed, decrease acceleration, decreased speed
  • Prevent double jump when crouched and long jump is available
  • Turn on flashlight on players second chance during Assassin mode
  • Fixed event system granting points in unsupported event

