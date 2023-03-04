- Added "Featured" tab to missions
- Fix zombies hearing the zombie hitmarker when damaged by humans
- Slightly increased zombie hitmarker volume
- Increase killer crouched speed and manoeuvrability in air
- Increase assassin crouched speed, decrease acceleration, decreased speed
- Prevent double jump when crouched and long jump is available
- Turn on flashlight on players second chance during Assassin mode
- Fixed event system granting points in unsupported event
Zombie Carnage 2 update for 4 March 2023
1.13.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
