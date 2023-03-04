 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 4 March 2023

A Few Gameplay Improvements

  • You can now put ammo in the pocket slots. When you reload a gun and its ammo is in the pocket, the reload is faster.

  • Added a "Chinese Sports Drink" item which can be found throughout the Zone and bought from traders. This drink simply restores 60 points of stamina, which can be helpful in the early game during melee combat.

  • The SR-1 serum is getting a big buff: it will give you 1 hour of unlimited stamina!

  • Player will now receive combat and/or survival XP when completing certain quest tasks.

  • Kicking smashable crates will now alert nearby enemies.

  • Buffed the entrenching tool by shrinking its size in the backpack, and allowing it to cut trees and break doors.

  • Fixed a bug where the dirty shovel cannot be used to dig graves

  • Venkat will now sell the complete workbench guide

  • When holding down the sprint key while jumping, the player will no longer stop sprinting after the jump.

  • Fixed a bug where Scythes can still hurt you immediately after you hurt him, if he was in the middle of an swing.

