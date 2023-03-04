Update notes for 4 March 2023

v1.1.0 - kitten edition
-
add: game menu to custom battles
-
add: confirmation popups on quit and exit
-
change: decks need a minimum of 12 cards
-
fix: menu not processing when game paused
-
fix: deck building being disabled in custom battles
-
fix: controller navigation in conquest
-
fix: Pharaoh Oscar 3 only targets 2 cards as stated
-
fix: Blocking opponent wildecard slot was crashing game
-
fix: One random intro text was crashing game
-
fix: reduce flicker on card panel info updates
-
fix: Guest effects involving changes based on friendly guest count are now applied
-
fix: Redealt cards were not shrinking down in hand when deselected
Changed files in this update