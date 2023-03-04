 Skip to content

OscarWildeCard update for 4 March 2023

Update notes for 4 March 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.1.0 - kitten edition

  • add: game menu to custom battles

  • add: confirmation popups on quit and exit

  • change: decks need a minimum of 12 cards

  • fix: menu not processing when game paused

  • fix: deck building being disabled in custom battles

  • fix: controller navigation in conquest

  • fix: Pharaoh Oscar 3 only targets 2 cards as stated

  • fix: Blocking opponent wildecard slot was crashing game

  • fix: One random intro text was crashing game

  • fix: reduce flicker on card panel info updates

  • fix: Guest effects involving changes based on friendly guest count are now applied

  • fix: Redealt cards were not shrinking down in hand when deselected

