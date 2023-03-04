 Skip to content

TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 4 March 2023

EASTER EVENT IS OUT!

TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 4 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors,

Once you finish TRAUMA Broken Paradise and get any Ending you'll unlock the Closet.

The BUNNY Outfit will be available until April 30.

TRAUMA Broken Paradise have 3 Year Events.
Easter Event
Halloween Event
Chrismas Event

Each one of them have an Exclusive Outfit designed just for you to enjoy.

_* You can only use this style if you already completed the story getting any Ending and if you Save the Game with the Outfit you can play with even after the Season ends.

  • Events will be always Free._

