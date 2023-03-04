Major Update - CG Gallery

Share · View all patches · Build 10690272 · Last edited 4 March 2023 – 07:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We've noticed a few bugs in our previous CG Gallery and decided to update it.

We've added the following features:

CG Moment Playback - Click the play button to revisit your favorite CG moments! Right Click to erase the back button and the play button in order to view the CG without any distractions. Bugs Fixed - Freezing when clicking on a CG containing multiple variations.

We hope that you enjoy this new CG Gallery!

Thank you for playing Glass Heart!