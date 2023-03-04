Major Update - CG Gallery

Hello everyone!
We've noticed a few bugs in our previous CG Gallery and decided to update it.
We've added the following features:
- CG Moment Playback - Click the play button to revisit your favorite CG moments!
- Right Click to erase the back button and the play button in order to view the CG without any distractions.
- Bugs Fixed - Freezing when clicking on a CG containing multiple variations.
We hope that you enjoy this new CG Gallery!
Thank you for playing Glass Heart!
