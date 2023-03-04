 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Glass Heart update for 4 March 2023

Major Update - CG Gallery

Share · View all patches · Build 10690272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We've noticed a few bugs in our previous CG Gallery and decided to update it.

We've added the following features:

  1. CG Moment Playback - Click the play button to revisit your favorite CG moments!
  2. Right Click to erase the back button and the play button in order to view the CG without any distractions.
  3. Bugs Fixed - Freezing when clicking on a CG containing multiple variations.

We hope that you enjoy this new CG Gallery!

Thank you for playing Glass Heart!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2223021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link