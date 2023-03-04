 Skip to content

소울 가디언즈 update for 4 March 2023

Maintenance on March 4st (Sat)

Share · View all patches · Build 10690240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. Soul Guardians.

A temporary inspection will be conducted on March 4st (Sat). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.

[Maintenance Time]

  • March 4st (Sat), 06:50~07:20 (UTC)

[Precautions]

  • The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.

[1.048 Update Details]

<Maintenance Content>

  • Fix the issue where connection is terminated when recovering items obtained from jars in dungeons.

