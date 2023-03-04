Maintenance on March 4st (Sat)

Hello. Soul Guardians.
A temporary inspection will be conducted on March 4st (Sat). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.
[Maintenance Time]
- March 4st (Sat), 06:50~07:20 (UTC)
[Precautions]
- The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.
[1.048 Update Details]
<Maintenance Content>
- Fix the issue where connection is terminated when recovering items obtained from jars in dungeons.
Changed files in this update