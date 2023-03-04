- Fixed players not appearing in multiplayer lobbies
- Switched back to Relay based networking from P2P to improve connection issues
Known Issue: Relay lobbies don't always have the actual name and player count, instead displaying the lobby join code.
SCP: Labrat update for 4 March 2023
v2.044
Patchnotes via Steam Community
