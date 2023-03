Share · View all patches · Build 10690153 · Last edited 4 March 2023 – 06:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

I'm here to heal all your mind again...and again... and again... and we go... sorry I hope you don't mind!

I'm paying close attention to your feedback!

Here's something new for you.. ENJOY!

PATCH NOTES 1.4.666.1

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

- Improved MAP System adding StarterArea location so you don't get so lost.

If you are still experiencing issues, Please let me know.

I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!