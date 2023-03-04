Wowie! We're one month to launch now, and we're still trying to fix up the game. Still looking for bugs, please report them as you find them!
This update includes:
- New objectives
- The desert biome in the overworld has been filled out. The placements, objectives, etc. of all these levels are not final, but should provide more opportunities to test.
- The controller prompts should now be accurate based on what type of controller you're using
- Game music loops properly now
- The level editor now has decorations! And you can swap between them! Wow!
- Infinite more bug fixes
Changed files in this update