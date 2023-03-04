 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle Tracks Playtest update for 4 March 2023

One Month to Launch!

Share · View all patches · Build 10690024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wowie! We're one month to launch now, and we're still trying to fix up the game. Still looking for bugs, please report them as you find them!

This update includes:

  • New objectives
  • The desert biome in the overworld has been filled out. The placements, objectives, etc. of all these levels are not final, but should provide more opportunities to test.
  • The controller prompts should now be accurate based on what type of controller you're using
  • Game music loops properly now
  • The level editor now has decorations! And you can swap between them! Wow!
  • Infinite more bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001022
  • Loading history…
Depot 2001023
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link