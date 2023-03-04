Card Craft
Early Access Update v0.5.0
PERKS
- Upgrade your run with perks! Perks are bonus stats and affects during a run. Perks are purchased with shards.
- More gold, more supply, better cards!
JUICE
- We've added more juice to the game!
- More vfx, sfx, and animations.
MISC
- Lots of small balance tweaks to account for perks and relics
- Various small quality of life improvements
- A few small bug fixes
PRICE INCREASE
We will be increasing the price of Card Craft with the next major update. This will likely happen sometime in March/April 2023. The price increase is due to the significant addition of content and features since we first released in Early Access. We will offer a discount before the price increase, giving our audience plenty of time to grab the game at a reduced cost.
Changed files in this update