Card Craft update for 4 March 2023

Update v0.5.0

Update v0.5.0

Card Craft

Card Craft
Early Access Update v0.5.0

PERKS

  • Upgrade your run with perks! Perks are bonus stats and affects during a run. Perks are purchased with shards.
  • More gold, more supply, better cards!

JUICE

  • We've added more juice to the game!
  • More vfx, sfx, and animations.

MISC

  • Lots of small balance tweaks to account for perks and relics
  • Various small quality of life improvements
  • A few small bug fixes

PRICE INCREASE
We will be increasing the price of Card Craft with the next major update. This will likely happen sometime in March/April 2023. The price increase is due to the significant addition of content and features since we first released in Early Access. We will offer a discount before the price increase, giving our audience plenty of time to grab the game at a reduced cost.

