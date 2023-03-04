Card Craft

Early Access Update v0.5.0

PERKS

Upgrade your run with perks! Perks are bonus stats and affects during a run. Perks are purchased with shards.

More gold, more supply, better cards!

JUICE

We've added more juice to the game!

More vfx, sfx, and animations.

MISC

Lots of small balance tweaks to account for perks and relics

Various small quality of life improvements

A few small bug fixes

PRICE INCREASE

We will be increasing the price of Card Craft with the next major update. This will likely happen sometime in March/April 2023. The price increase is due to the significant addition of content and features since we first released in Early Access. We will offer a discount before the price increase, giving our audience plenty of time to grab the game at a reduced cost.