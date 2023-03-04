 Skip to content

RATS! Playtest update for 4 March 2023

Playtest 6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10689933

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Human acquired a sense of smell (sniffs a random rat every 15s)
  • Fixed reviving
  • Dead rat movement
  • New item: shotgun
  • Hitmarkers
  • Low graphics settings (accessible via console)
  • Increased rat mega jump height
  • Rats spawn together
  • Cheese now more unlikely to spawn near rats.
  • New sound effects

