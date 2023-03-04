- Human acquired a sense of smell (sniffs a random rat every 15s)
- Fixed reviving
- Dead rat movement
- New item: shotgun
- Hitmarkers
- Low graphics settings (accessible via console)
- Increased rat mega jump height
- Rats spawn together
- Cheese now more unlikely to spawn near rats.
- New sound effects
RATS! Playtest update for 4 March 2023
Playtest 6.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
