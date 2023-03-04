Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #70

This update focuses on making sure every gift effect can stack if it makes sense for it to do so! Astrayo also got her free gift event!

Duplicate gifts were not really part of the plans years ago when I started making this game. As a result, many effects were not designed to stack at all. Several effects, such as denial shields and revives were updated to become stackable as I added more ways of acquiring their effects. Most of the recent new gift effects, such as the Photo and Magnet helpers, were designed to be stackable. I was convinced to go back through the entire list of effects and add stacking to all of them if I could. Only 8 power gifts have no stacking effects now!

Early Access updated game version to v7.21

Content Added

1 new event (Total: 41)

1 new dream to fulfill (Total: 626)

The following gifts have new stacking effects from duplicates: Revita Heart, Shame, Frustration, Anxiety, Insecurity, Loneliness, Misfit Heart, Despair, Heart Key, Entropy, Energy Zest, Puncture, Umbrella, Fallen Angel, Glass Petal, Metal Glyph, Glass Glyph, Link Synapse, Loop, Rock Star, Second Form, Rage, Spark Thorns, Plant Glyph, Paint Brush

Glass Glyph now additionally increases max hp by 2 without healing, and it has been moved to the fortifying gift category

In Photoxai's event, she will never choose to copy gifts that have no stacking effect

In Photoxai's event, she will always make copies of any photo themed gifts you have (Only applies to Blank Photo for now)

In Prisma's event, she will warn you about duplicating gifts that have no stacking effects, but she will not stop you

Bug Fixes

The challenge goal for breaking parts on Ventra was accidentally set too high

Coming Up for v7.X

This is the remaining content for version 7 in order of release

Knot Knott (Free Gift Event)

Shiny Syncron (Treasure Event)

Shanx (Guardian)

Alter Shanx (Guardian)

I wanted to return to the 2 week schedule, but I now have some responsibilities with team Moonana and also working on something for the game Revita! (Go play it! Split Veyeral is in there!) Because of this, I'll be sticking to the 3 week schedule for now. There will be a small patch within the next few days (especially if new stacking bugs are found), but the next main update will be on March 24th!

