 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER update for 4 March 2023

Minor Update - Sigma 6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10689806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • A better Weapon Wheel, you can choose the weapon by simply flicking the mouse rather than manually pressings a button
  • Fixed a weapon wheel bug where it wouldnt work on certain areas
  • Improved the default none-Shocker punch
  • Added a button to reset the portal facility upon completion, for Leaderboard nerds
  • Fixed multiple typos, corrected "Score" in the Leaderboard to "Time"
  • Improved Wall jump velocity roll-off slightly
  • Several other small bug fixes

Let me know of any other changes I should be making! Hopefully I'll try to add them either in a small patch or the next major update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2086061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link