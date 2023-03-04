Minor Update - Sigma 6.1

Added:
- A better Weapon Wheel, you can choose the weapon by simply flicking the mouse rather than manually pressings a button
- Fixed a weapon wheel bug where it wouldnt work on certain areas
- Improved the default none-Shocker punch
- Added a button to reset the portal facility upon completion, for Leaderboard nerds
- Fixed multiple typos, corrected "Score" in the Leaderboard to "Time"
- Improved Wall jump velocity roll-off slightly
- Several other small bug fixes
Let me know of any other changes I should be making! Hopefully I'll try to add them either in a small patch or the next major update.
Changed files in this update