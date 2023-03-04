 Skip to content

Reshaping Mars update for 4 March 2023

New mechanism: Logistics Tunnel

Reshaping Mars update for 4 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings~ I have upload a wave of patches recently, including the following contents:

New building
  • Logistics Tunnel. All kinds of items can be transported quickly. You can unlock it in the Research Panel,
Mechanism optimization
  • The number of space station cargo warehouses has been increased from 20 to 50; the replenishment time of cargo warehouses has been shortened by 75% in Super rich mode
  • In the residents panel, use the red warning for money debts
  • When manually saving, there will also be a successful save prompt.
  • Removed power requirements for communication towers
  • Some more tutorials for beginners
Bug fixes
  • Fixed the problem that the sewage in the Clone breeding station would be thrown on the ground.
  • Fix the bug that an error may be reported when switching views quickly.
  • Fix the problem that part of the text in the terraform panel will exceed the frame.
  • Fix the error problem that may be caused by saving and reloading

Wish you good luck and have fun.

