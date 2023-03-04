New mechanism: Logistics Tunnel

Greetings~ I have upload a wave of patches recently, including the following contents:
New building
- Logistics Tunnel. All kinds of items can be transported quickly. You can unlock it in the Research Panel,
Mechanism optimization
- The number of space station cargo warehouses has been increased from 20 to 50; the replenishment time of cargo warehouses has been shortened by 75% in Super rich mode
- In the residents panel, use the red warning for money debts
- When manually saving, there will also be a successful save prompt.
- Removed power requirements for communication towers
- Some more tutorials for beginners
Bug fixes
- Fixed the problem that the sewage in the Clone breeding station would be thrown on the ground.
- Fix the bug that an error may be reported when switching views quickly.
- Fix the problem that part of the text in the terraform panel will exceed the frame.
- Fix the error problem that may be caused by saving and reloading
Wish you good luck and have fun.
