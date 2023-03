Share · View all patches · Build 10689677 · Last edited 4 March 2023 – 04:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

I'm here to heal all your mind again...

PATCH NOTES 1.4.666

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Fixed issue that holds input while interacting with Notes/Documents. While using Controller with ""custom dead zone or drifting issues"".

Improved some Riddle Hints._

If you are still experiencing issues, Please let me know.

I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!