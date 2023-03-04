- Fixed it so spider's legs fly off in correct direction if destroyed by ai wingman.
- Fixed typo in "Storm interfering with base camera"
- During the sunset levels, the background nightwings have been redone to have them scroll more realistically. They were scrolling too fast in relation to the player, before.
In My Defense update for 4 March 2023
Patch 1.362
