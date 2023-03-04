 Skip to content

In My Defense update for 4 March 2023

Patch 1.362

Patch 1.362 · Build 10689616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed it so spider's legs fly off in correct direction if destroyed by ai wingman.
  • Fixed typo in "Storm interfering with base camera"
  • During the sunset levels, the background nightwings have been redone to have them scroll more realistically. They were scrolling too fast in relation to the player, before.

In My Defense Content Depot 1522691
In My Defense Depot First Depot 1522692
