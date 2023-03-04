 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Mercenary Defense Force update for 4 March 2023

Explosive Module Content Pack - v0.6.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10689580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Modules

This update Introduces 4 new explosive modules to help take down the groups of invading aliens with AoE destruction!

Micromissile Array Module

  • Rapidly launch an array of small missiles that seek out enemies
  • Upgrade to increase the amount of micromissiles fired, damage & burst rate or explosion size, chance to fire ionising or double exploding micromissiles, & more!
  • Strong in the early/mid game with good range and less focus on aiming due to their homing

Breaching Charge Launcher Module

  • Launch a breaching charge that creates subsequent forward explosions on hit
  • Upgrade to increase the number of breaching explosions, improved subsequent explosion scaling, additional explosion patterns, & more!
  • Strong through all stages with improved scaling to deal with stronger enemies and larger groups - just make sure to position correctly to make the most of it's breaching explosions!

Firebomb Launcher Module

  • Launch an explosive bomb that creates an igniting fire cloud on hit
  • Upgrade to increase fire cloud size, fire cloud duration, explosion damage, & more!
  • Strong in the early/mid game with high impact damage and ignition DoT with the ability to clear large groups of enemies if they are lured into the fire cloud!

Cluster Bomb Thrower Module

  • Launches a bomb directly at enemies that explodes, creating several smaller explosions
  • Upgrade to alter it's targeting, increase the number of cluster explosions, range & speed or damage, cluster explosion scaling, & more!
  • Strong in the mid/late game with the ability to clear large groups when fully upgraded with full auto-aiming but low range

Changed files in this update

Depot 2220321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link