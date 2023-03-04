Explosive Module Content Pack - v0.6.5

New Modules
This update Introduces 4 new explosive modules to help take down the groups of invading aliens with AoE destruction!
Micromissile Array Module
- Rapidly launch an array of small missiles that seek out enemies
- Upgrade to increase the amount of micromissiles fired, damage & burst rate or explosion size, chance to fire ionising or double exploding micromissiles, & more!
- Strong in the early/mid game with good range and less focus on aiming due to their homing
Breaching Charge Launcher Module
- Launch a breaching charge that creates subsequent forward explosions on hit
- Upgrade to increase the number of breaching explosions, improved subsequent explosion scaling, additional explosion patterns, & more!
- Strong through all stages with improved scaling to deal with stronger enemies and larger groups - just make sure to position correctly to make the most of it's breaching explosions!
Firebomb Launcher Module
- Launch an explosive bomb that creates an igniting fire cloud on hit
- Upgrade to increase fire cloud size, fire cloud duration, explosion damage, & more!
- Strong in the early/mid game with high impact damage and ignition DoT with the ability to clear large groups of enemies if they are lured into the fire cloud!
Cluster Bomb Thrower Module
- Launches a bomb directly at enemies that explodes, creating several smaller explosions
- Upgrade to alter it's targeting, increase the number of cluster explosions, range & speed or damage, cluster explosion scaling, & more!
- Strong in the mid/late game with the ability to clear large groups when fully upgraded with full auto-aiming but low range
Changed files in this update