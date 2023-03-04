More Hotfixes for 0.2

Hello Everyone,
Thank you for all your bug reports and feedback. It has been so useful!
Here is another hotfix to address some of the issues that were recently discovered.
Changelog:
- updated Engine Corescripts to hopefully address some bugs
- updated all codebases to hopefully address some conflicts
- fixed elf-cowgirl using wrong temptation text in battles
- fixed card beasts minigame not being enabled properly (accessed from the kids or the mayor in nyuuville)
- Fixed wrong recruit events being triggered for scorpion and sphinx
- removed pointless door in pyramid for now
- fixed being able to use escape scroll inside prison
- reduced health of desert monsters to make them a bit less tanky, they had way too much HP
Known Issue:
- Major issue with bee girl game over being triggered when walking around. We are investigating but this is a very odd bug. Sorry for the inconvenience.
Please don't hesitate to let us know if you find anything else.
Kind regards,
MGGEDev
Changed files in this update