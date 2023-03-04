More Hotfixes for 0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10689522 · Last edited 4 March 2023 – 04:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone,

Thank you for all your bug reports and feedback. It has been so useful!

Here is another hotfix to address some of the issues that were recently discovered.

Changelog:

updated Engine Corescripts to hopefully address some bugs

updated all codebases to hopefully address some conflicts

fixed elf-cowgirl using wrong temptation text in battles

fixed card beasts minigame not being enabled properly (accessed from the kids or the mayor in nyuuville)

Fixed wrong recruit events being triggered for scorpion and sphinx

removed pointless door in pyramid for now

fixed being able to use escape scroll inside prison

reduced health of desert monsters to make them a bit less tanky, they had way too much HP

Known Issue:

Major issue with bee girl game over being triggered when walking around. We are investigating but this is a very odd bug. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Please don't hesitate to let us know if you find anything else.

Kind regards,

MGGEDev