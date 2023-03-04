 Skip to content

Naval Hurricane update for 4 March 2023

Update 0.111a. Bugfixes and minor changes.

  • Slightly increased ocean rendering performance.
  • Slightly increased the range of blast waves in the air.
  • A selector has been added to the settings screen to control the visibility of ship labels UI in battle.
  • A couple of bugs have been fixed.

