- Slightly increased ocean rendering performance.
- Slightly increased the range of blast waves in the air.
- A selector has been added to the settings screen to control the visibility of ship labels UI in battle.
- A couple of bugs have been fixed.
Naval Hurricane update for 4 March 2023
Update 0.111a. Bugfixes and minor changes.
