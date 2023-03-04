Patch Update to Version 1.0

Tweaks to Flight Model
- Added torque to the flight model (I left it out think it would make it easier, apparently it just made it strange feeling).
- Modified drag and angular drag across the board (Should fee driftier).
New Weapon
- Cruise Missile : A missile capable of locking a target well outside of normal radar range.
Fixes
- Added V-sync toggle.
- Fixed a bug that caused the aim scope to not function properly. It should now be useable with every weapon.
- Fixed a bug that caused a pilot push through the model of one of the fighters.
Changed files in this update