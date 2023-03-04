 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frontiers Reach update for 4 March 2023

Patch Update to Version 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10689468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tweaks to Flight Model

  • Added torque to the flight model (I left it out think it would make it easier, apparently it just made it strange feeling).
  • Modified drag and angular drag across the board (Should fee driftier).

New Weapon

  • Cruise Missile : A missile capable of locking a target well outside of normal radar range.

Fixes

  • Added V-sync toggle.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the aim scope to not function properly. It should now be useable with every weapon.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a pilot push through the model of one of the fighters.

Changed files in this update

Pirates of Frontier's Reach Linux Depot Depot 1467592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link