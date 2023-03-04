 Skip to content

Scarlet Tower update for 4 March 2023

Patch Notes v0.8.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.8.0 patch info!

News
  • Mini Map (Compass Achievement)
  • New Achievement: Compass
  • New Achievement: Master Vylat
  • New Achievement: Master Ninn
  • New Achievement: Master Lance
  • New Achievement: Master Rhys
  • New Achievement: Master Allure
  • New Achievement: Master Veromus
  • New Achievement: Master Lyah
  • New Achievement: Master Undine
  • New Achievement: Master Jinn
  • New Achievement: Master Hoot
  • New Achievement: Master Salamander
  • New Achievement: Samba Dancer
  • New Achievement: Against Time
  • New Achievement: Red Empire
  • New Achievement: Weapon Master
  • New Achievement: Alchemist
  • New Achievement: Master Alchemist
  • New Flask at Vendor: Greater HP Flask
  • New Flask at Vendor: Greater Attack Flask
Changes

  • Buff: Lunar Eclipse had its damage increased by 30% in the last level (Lyah)

  • Buff: Glyph "Splitting Ice" has its damage increased by 400% (Ninn)

  • Buff: Judgment has its damage increased by 150% (Rhys)

  • Buff: Arcane Prison has its damage increased by 75% (Lance)

  • Buff: Purgatory has its damage increased by 100% (Veromus)

  • Buff: Transfusion has its damage increased by 200% (Vylat)

  • Buff: Undine Familiar has its damage increased by 80%

  • Buff: Familiar Jinn has its damage increased by 100%

  • Buff: Familiar Hoot has its damage increased by 100%

  • Buff: Salamander Familiar has had its damage increased by 100%

  • Buff: Weapon "Explosive Gift" has its damage increased by 300%

  • Buff: Weapon "Ectoplasm Gift" has its damage increased by 350%

  • Buff: Weapon "Raziel Tome" has its damage increased by 100% at rank 5

  • Nerf: Dual Katana damage reduced by 22% (Allure)

  • Nerf: Rising Sun has its damage reduced by 10% (Allure)

  • Nerf: Weapon "Fire Scythe" has had its return speed increased by 40%

  • Nerf: Weapon "Obsidian Scythe" has had its return speed increased by 50%

  • Nerf: Glyph Pertinent Star has its damage reduced by 60% (Lyah)

  • Nerf: Glyph "Stealing Sentence" has its movement speed reduced by 10% (Lance)

  • Nerf: Enemy "Charge Runner" has its damage reduced by 40%

  • Nerf: Enemy "Wall of Flesh" had its health reduced by 50%

  • Nerf: Normal enemies at corruption 9 have their damage reduced by 30%

  • Nerf: "Wall of Flesh" lasts 20 seconds less (10s total)

Fixes
  • Transfusion now works correctly (Vylat)
  • Rebirth Talent
  • King of the Hill Talent
  • Take a Breather Talent
  • Lyah: Lunar Embrace
  • Wall of Flesh being pushed
  • Fixed a bug where all new passives had 5s cooldown
  • Blood bubbles have had their brightness reduced
  • Wall of Flesh has had its brightness reduced
  • Feedback when getting a "reroll"
  • Feedback when Rhys takes the Holy Stars
Next Update: March 17~18

If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛‍♀️🙏🏽

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!

See you in the next update!

Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia

