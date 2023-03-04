Patch Notes v0.8.0

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.8.0 patch info!
News
- Mini Map (Compass Achievement)
- New Achievement: Compass
- New Achievement: Master Vylat
- New Achievement: Master Ninn
- New Achievement: Master Lance
- New Achievement: Master Rhys
- New Achievement: Master Allure
- New Achievement: Master Veromus
- New Achievement: Master Lyah
- New Achievement: Master Undine
- New Achievement: Master Jinn
- New Achievement: Master Hoot
- New Achievement: Master Salamander
- New Achievement: Samba Dancer
- New Achievement: Against Time
- New Achievement: Red Empire
- New Achievement: Weapon Master
- New Achievement: Alchemist
- New Achievement: Master Alchemist
- New Flask at Vendor: Greater HP Flask
- New Flask at Vendor: Greater Attack Flask
Changes
-
Buff: Lunar Eclipse had its damage increased by 30% in the last level (Lyah)
-
Buff: Glyph "Splitting Ice" has its damage increased by 400% (Ninn)
-
Buff: Judgment has its damage increased by 150% (Rhys)
-
Buff: Arcane Prison has its damage increased by 75% (Lance)
-
Buff: Purgatory has its damage increased by 100% (Veromus)
-
Buff: Transfusion has its damage increased by 200% (Vylat)
-
Buff: Undine Familiar has its damage increased by 80%
-
Buff: Familiar Jinn has its damage increased by 100%
-
Buff: Familiar Hoot has its damage increased by 100%
-
Buff: Salamander Familiar has had its damage increased by 100%
-
Buff: Weapon "Explosive Gift" has its damage increased by 300%
-
Buff: Weapon "Ectoplasm Gift" has its damage increased by 350%
-
Buff: Weapon "Raziel Tome" has its damage increased by 100% at rank 5
-
Nerf: Dual Katana damage reduced by 22% (Allure)
-
Nerf: Rising Sun has its damage reduced by 10% (Allure)
-
Nerf: Weapon "Fire Scythe" has had its return speed increased by 40%
-
Nerf: Weapon "Obsidian Scythe" has had its return speed increased by 50%
-
Nerf: Glyph Pertinent Star has its damage reduced by 60% (Lyah)
-
Nerf: Glyph "Stealing Sentence" has its movement speed reduced by 10% (Lance)
-
Nerf: Enemy "Charge Runner" has its damage reduced by 40%
-
Nerf: Enemy "Wall of Flesh" had its health reduced by 50%
-
Nerf: Normal enemies at corruption 9 have their damage reduced by 30%
-
Nerf: "Wall of Flesh" lasts 20 seconds less (10s total)
Fixes
- Transfusion now works correctly (Vylat)
- Rebirth Talent
- King of the Hill Talent
- Take a Breather Talent
- Lyah: Lunar Embrace
- Wall of Flesh being pushed
- Fixed a bug where all new passives had 5s cooldown
- Blood bubbles have had their brightness reduced
- Wall of Flesh has had its brightness reduced
- Feedback when getting a "reroll"
- Feedback when Rhys takes the Holy Stars
Next Update: March 17~18
If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛♀️🙏🏽
See you in the next update!
Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia
Changed files in this update