Patch Notes v0.8.0

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.8.0 patch info!

Buff: Lunar Eclipse had its damage increased by 30% in the last level (Lyah)

Buff: Glyph "Splitting Ice" has its damage increased by 400% (Ninn)

Buff: Judgment has its damage increased by 150% (Rhys)

Buff: Arcane Prison has its damage increased by 75% (Lance)

Buff: Purgatory has its damage increased by 100% (Veromus)

Buff: Transfusion has its damage increased by 200% (Vylat)

Buff: Undine Familiar has its damage increased by 80%

Buff: Familiar Jinn has its damage increased by 100%

Buff: Familiar Hoot has its damage increased by 100%

Buff: Salamander Familiar has had its damage increased by 100%

Buff: Weapon "Explosive Gift" has its damage increased by 300%

Buff: Weapon "Ectoplasm Gift" has its damage increased by 350%

Buff: Weapon "Raziel Tome" has its damage increased by 100% at rank 5

Nerf: Dual Katana damage reduced by 22% (Allure)

Nerf: Rising Sun has its damage reduced by 10% (Allure)

Nerf: Weapon "Fire Scythe" has had its return speed increased by 40%

Nerf: Weapon "Obsidian Scythe" has had its return speed increased by 50%

Nerf: Glyph Pertinent Star has its damage reduced by 60% (Lyah)

Nerf: Glyph "Stealing Sentence" has its movement speed reduced by 10% (Lance)

Nerf: Enemy "Charge Runner" has its damage reduced by 40%

Nerf: Enemy "Wall of Flesh" had its health reduced by 50%

Nerf: Normal enemies at corruption 9 have their damage reduced by 30%