Radio Free Europa update for 4 March 2023

Update 0.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10689280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains a variety of fixes and balance tweaks, but the biggest update is that now any weapon which inflicts a status effect now has an aura of energy around it and an additional graphics and sounds on impact corresponding to the status applied. This is to make it clear which projectiles are extra important to avoid, and also to display the effects of different types of rounds when they are applied on a weapon.

