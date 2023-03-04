Hotfix 1.02 Changes
CONTROL CHANGES
- pressing W/S now navigates the view the same as the arrow keys or mouse wheel scroll
- pressing R now sells oil (in addition to Mouse Wheel Click)
- pressing Q now closes any active window/menu (in addition to Right Click)
- pressing E now opens the contractor and does not reset the view
- pressing any of hotkeys for the pipe hotbar UI opens the contractor and does not reset the view
- controls menu has been reorganized for legibility and new controls
OTHER
- updated sell UI to say "R to Sell"
- updated an economist news scroll message to say "Sell with R"
- updated the sell key references in Scenario "Getting Started" to the R key
- made the controls button in the menu look clearer
- made subtle adjustments to font to improve overall legibility slightly
- made the collision for the click-to-start on the title screen much larger
- the cursor cosmetic setting is now properly loaded on future play sessions
- added a setting to mute music entirely without effecting sound effects
- added a sound effect when selecting a new mouse cursor
- added a sound effect when backing out of a menu in the main menu
- added a sound effect when clicking to start on the title screen
- added a sound effect when clicking quit button in match
Well this was a hodge-podge clean up and I think it's all subtle stuff that makes the game a lil nicer. Thanks for the wonderful feedback either in reviews or community posts that lead to some of these no-brainer tweaks that are hard to catch on my own when I've played the game for dozens of hours and just "know" what I'm doing and how to "play". This should be a step forward for playing how you want control-wise and another step in making the game suit your particular play style.
Have a great weekend,
Kyle
