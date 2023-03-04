[Update/Collab] Collab Stage with Nami Haven is now available!

The collab stage with Nami Haven is finalllllllllllllllllllllllllllly here!

Nami Haven is well known in the Touhou community for her beautiful pieces of music. The BGM of this collab stage is one of them. Please enjoy the music as you playing the game!

Music：Rough Sea (satella Remix)

Original：幻想浄瑠璃

Composer：天游, satella

Date: Mar. 4th, 2023 Version：v1.1.0