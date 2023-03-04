 Skip to content

Touhou Ibunseki - Ayaria Dawn: ReCreation update for 4 March 2023

[Update/Collab] Collab Stage with Nami Haven is now available!

Last edited by Wendy

The collab stage with Nami Haven is finalllllllllllllllllllllllllllly here!

Nami Haven is well known in the Touhou community for her beautiful pieces of music. The BGM of this collab stage is one of them. Please enjoy the music as you playing the game!

Music：Rough Sea (satella Remix)
Original：幻想浄瑠璃
Composer：天游, satella

Date: Mar. 4th, 2023 Version：v1.1.0

  1. Add extra mission "Benben the Rock!" and related map, manga. Add new character Benben;
  2. Korindo can sell cards now;
  3. Balance adjustment

