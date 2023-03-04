 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Queeny Army update for 4 March 2023

Queeny Army Linux Version is back

Share · View all patches · Build 10689128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings recruits

The Linux version of Queeny Army is back, updated to catch up with the Windows version.

Hopefully this will appeal again to gamers who have that platform and a possible future port to SteamDecK.

See you next time.

Changed files in this update

Queeny Army Content Depot 1175051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link