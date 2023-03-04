 Skip to content

Mori Carta update for 4 March 2023

Update 0.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with localization appearing on some devices. Now the game should only display in English.
  • Fixed some VFX artifacts on the Alley and City backgrounds.
  • Reduced encounter rate of Legacy Enemies to 20% from 100%
  • Archive view button for Legacy cards now reads "Legacy" instead of "Encounter"
  • Changed spacing on card title text to make it easier to read.
  • Removed text from transitional loading screens.
  • Fixed visual bug when returning to the game that does not display the block icon.

