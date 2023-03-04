- Fixed issue with localization appearing on some devices. Now the game should only display in English.
- Fixed some VFX artifacts on the Alley and City backgrounds.
- Reduced encounter rate of Legacy Enemies to 20% from 100%
- Archive view button for Legacy cards now reads "Legacy" instead of "Encounter"
- Changed spacing on card title text to make it easier to read.
- Removed text from transitional loading screens.
- Fixed visual bug when returning to the game that does not display the block icon.
Update 0.1.2
