PATCH NOTES 1.4.65 IS OUT!

Hello Survivors,

I'm here to heal all your mind...

PATCH NOTES 1.4.65

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

- Fixed issue that holds input while interacting with Notes/Documents.

If you are still experiencing issues, please let me know.