PATCH NOTES 1.4.65 IS OUT!

Hello Survivors,
I'm here to heal all your mind...
PATCH NOTES 1.4.65
[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]
- Fixed issue that holds input while interacting with Notes/Documents.
If you are still experiencing issues, please let me know.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello Survivors,
I'm here to heal all your mind...
PATCH NOTES 1.4.65
[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]
- Fixed issue that holds input while interacting with Notes/Documents.
If you are still experiencing issues, please let me know.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update