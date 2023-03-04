 Skip to content

TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 4 March 2023

PATCH NOTES 1.4.65 IS OUT!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors,

I'm here to heal all your mind...

PATCH NOTES 1.4.65
[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

- Fixed issue that holds input while interacting with Notes/Documents.

If you are still experiencing issues, please let me know.

Changed files in this update

