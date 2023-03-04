-Kills count when the entire team dies, not just one team member, so now you can continue playing even if you have 1 or 2 team members down, unless it's in an online level or challenge that has other rules equipment.
Super Crazy Chickens update for 4 March 2023
Changes to the general way of dying
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update