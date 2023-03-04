 Skip to content

Super Crazy Chickens update for 4 March 2023

Changes to the general way of dying

Build 10688834

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Kills count when the entire team dies, not just one team member, so now you can continue playing even if you have 1 or 2 team members down, unless it's in an online level or challenge that has other rules equipment.

