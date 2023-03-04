 Skip to content

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege update for 4 March 2023

Year 8 Pass: Best R6 Deal of the Year

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Celebrate the start of Year 8 of Rainbow Six Siege with the best deal on Battle Passes you can get all year. The Year 8 Pass comes with all four Year 8 Battle Passes, 4 new Operators, playing those Operators 14-days early, unlocking tons of exclusive skins for drones, weapons, & Operators, enjoying a 10% store discount for a year, earning up to 2,400 R6 credits, 30% faster Battle Pass progression, and more. For only $29.99 USD the Year 8 Pass offers big savings by including 4 Battle Passes for a price similar to purchasing 3 Battle Passes individually. The Year 8 Pass is only available until March 20th so don’t miss out! Click here to get it now.

Upgrade to the Year 8 Premium Pass to get everything in the standard Year 8 Pass and 20 Battle level skips per season to unlock rewards even faster and exclusive skins for Ace and Thunderbird.

