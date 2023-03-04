Update: New Ending and Achievement + Language Edits

Hi everyone! I'm happy to announce the game's first update.

As you may know, the original Steam release had four "regular" endings and an additional secret one. Since then, several people have suggested the game should have an additional ending — and they had a point! So now the game has a sixth ending and an achievement to go with it.

In case you're reading this without having played the game, I'm not going to spoil what the extra ending is (also: please go play the game!). If you have already played, you'll understand when I say the ending involves a life-changing decision Maria makes early in the story. (Are you a completionist? See about getting that new achievement!)

The update also contains several minor language edits, kindly suggested by Xolf.

Thanks for your interest in the game!

Best,

Mikhail