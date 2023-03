Made sure that Pissing off your own people, Crew/Organisation and Crew/Loyalty stay at zero if you have no crew.

Made some tweaks to Dead man cares?* initial choices if you have no remaining crew.

Tweaked the frequency of [i]Team player if you've already got a sidekick on it.

Fixed not always being able to stow a long weapon.

Fixed the image for Decent leather boots going missing.

Fixed some problems with the new fight and chase mechanics.

Fixed a few more typos.