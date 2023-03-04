- added feedback/bug report capture form pulled up with F12, will send screenshots, logs, and save file.
- fixed beam radius upgrade not applying damage
- added beam FX thickness to reflect radius stat
- changed enemy self-stun abilities to be different visual than slow/freeze
- fixed hatchery missing texture (maybe, unconfirmed)
- adjusted ship rotation relative mode on the controller to take stick x-axis instead of binary on/off = left/right
Star Survivor update for 4 March 2023
New Build In Feedback / Bug Reports System
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update