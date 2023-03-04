 Skip to content

Star Survivor update for 4 March 2023

New Build In Feedback / Bug Reports System

Build 10688552

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added feedback/bug report capture form pulled up with F12, will send screenshots, logs, and save file.
  • fixed beam radius upgrade not applying damage
  • added beam FX thickness to reflect radius stat
  • changed enemy self-stun abilities to be different visual than slow/freeze
  • fixed hatchery missing texture (maybe, unconfirmed)
  • adjusted ship rotation relative mode on the controller to take stick x-axis instead of binary on/off = left/right

