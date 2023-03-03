 Skip to content

Unforgettable Voyage update for 3 March 2023

Several Small updates

Build 10688509

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I updated a few small things:

  • I fixed a few typos in dialogs found by a player
  • I believe I fixed the bug where shep in running one direction, but is sprite is showing a different direction(even though it looks funny)

I may have fixed a few issues with reversing time and skeletons including:

  • The skeleton would at times start running the wrong way(very rare)
  • I believe I fixed when you reverse the skeleton doesn't see players anymore...this is SUPER rare so hard to test.
  • Right after a reverse time, the skeleton would walk back to start, but the " red vision" sprite would show the wrong way.

