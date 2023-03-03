Several Small updates

I updated a few small things:
- I fixed a few typos in dialogs found by a player
- I believe I fixed the bug where shep in running one direction, but is sprite is showing a different direction(even though it looks funny)
I may have fixed a few issues with reversing time and skeletons including:
- The skeleton would at times start running the wrong way(very rare)
- I believe I fixed when you reverse the skeleton doesn't see players anymore...this is SUPER rare so hard to test.
- Right after a reverse time, the skeleton would walk back to start, but the " red vision" sprite would show the wrong way.
Changed files in this update