Patch 1.0.3

Hey Brigadiers! We've gotten some reports about two distinct issues throughout the week:

Some players experience a black screen when attempting to start a new game

Another subset of players experience stuttering cutscenes throughout the game

We're still working to resolve both of these issues fully, but we wanted to make sure that the first issue in particular had a fix before the weekend. However, the fix for 1 may impact cutscene playback for others.

To get around this, if you are experiencing stuttering cutscenes in 1.0.3 (this update), we're going to make the previous version of the game, 1.0.2, available on a branch in Steam for those have better cutscene performance with that version of the build.

To change your game back to 1.0.2, please follow these instructions: https://www.technipages.com/how-to-opt-into-a-game-beta-on-steam. The beta branch name is temp_cutscene_branch, and has no password.

Fixes

Another attempted fix at solving the issue with some users experiencing a black screen when starting a new game

Known Issues