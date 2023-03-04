Patch 1.0.3

Hey Brigadiers! We've gotten some reports about two distinct issues throughout the week:
- Some players experience a black screen when attempting to start a new game
- Another subset of players experience stuttering cutscenes throughout the game
We're still working to resolve both of these issues fully, but we wanted to make sure that the first issue in particular had a fix before the weekend. However, the fix for 1 may impact cutscene playback for others.
To get around this, if you are experiencing stuttering cutscenes in 1.0.3 (this update), we're going to make the previous version of the game, 1.0.2, available on a branch in Steam for those have better cutscene performance with that version of the build.
To change your game back to 1.0.2, please follow these instructions: https://www.technipages.com/how-to-opt-into-a-game-beta-on-steam. The beta branch name is temp_cutscene_branch, and has no password.
Fixes
- Another attempted fix at solving the issue with some users experiencing a black screen when starting a new game
Known Issues
- Sometimes the difficulty settings sliders will display screen resolutions instead of percentages
- All audio except for cutscene audio will sometimes not play
- Mechs will not move the full distance during execution on some lower-end PCs
- Destroyed buildings are not being correctly reloaded when loading the precombat save
- Tooltips can flow off the sides of the screen in some circumstances
- Occasionally UI can be carried from one context to another by accident
- Occasionally destroyed mechs are flung around the map after viewing replay mode
- Screenshake on pilot cams in combat can cause the camera position to offset
- Game does not prevent camera movement while editing text fields
- On launch, it seems audio is occasionally not playing on the main menu and in gameplay except for cutscenes. If you do encounter this please relaunch your game
- If hit a specific angle with a melee, sometimes tanks can be pushed underground, preventing completion of the combat scenario
- There is a change of the province liberation event being interrupted by other post combat events, meaning the opportunity to participate in the parade is not given to the player when the province is won
