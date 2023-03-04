GHPC Update 20230228.1

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20230228.1.
This is a minor update, introducing small adjustments and bug fixes.
Changelog
- Fixed an issue where the lower look sensitivity of binocular mode would get stuck enabled
- Fixed "paused" label not appearing
- Fixed some errors in mission descriptions
- Added an edge overlay to binocular mode
- US forces in campaigns can now experience shortages of M833 ammunition when logistics are depleted, forcing the use of M774 as a replacement
- Adjusted fragment ricochets slightly, reducing the ability of large fragments to experience sharp bounces, and increasing the energy penalty of a bounce
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update