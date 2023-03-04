 Skip to content

Gunner, HEAT, PC! update for 4 March 2023

GHPC Update 20230228.1

Last edited by Wendy

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20230228.1.

This is a minor update, introducing small adjustments and bug fixes.

Changelog

  • Fixed an issue where the lower look sensitivity of binocular mode would get stuck enabled
  • Fixed "paused" label not appearing
  • Fixed some errors in mission descriptions
  • Added an edge overlay to binocular mode
  • US forces in campaigns can now experience shortages of M833 ammunition when logistics are depleted, forcing the use of M774 as a replacement
  • Adjusted fragment ricochets slightly, reducing the ability of large fragments to experience sharp bounces, and increasing the energy penalty of a bounce

Thanks for playing!

