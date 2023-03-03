PATCH v49925

Fixes and Improvements

· Fix crash on PlayStation when interacting with Dreadforge.

· Fix crash when joining a multiplayer game currently in the Hub.

· Improve loading screen transitions.

Game Changes/Fixes

· Removed stun from Monstrous Spiders in the Whisper of the Spider Queen encounter.

· Removed stun from Wraiths in Crypt of Horrors on all difficulties.

· Removed stun from Ettin Chieftain in the Dark Hollow on all difficulties.

· Change Assassinate activating farther than its trace distance.

· Reduce AI Salvo knockback by 25% multiplicate and reduce additive by 50%

· Added support for switching weapons without releasing held abilities.

· While holding a repeat-fire ability, pressing other abilities on cooldown will not end the repeat-fire ability.

· Fixed issue where Ranger Frozen Leather Fragments would not unlock with quest turn in.

· Fixed issue with cloaks that grant bonus experience. They should now grant the appropriate experience (which has been increased to 10% also)

· Fixed Old Ironhide not spawning in the Grasslands.

· Bonus Health stat is now applied after factoring in health added by items.

· Fixed changing races resetting ability bar layouts.

· Moved hub NPC cameras for Singen and the market artist back to where they were for viewing the character turntable.

· Footstep sound added for elementals.

· Added ice sounds to Cold Snap ice ring.

Miscellaneous

· Dye color data table added new colors 26-51

· Fixed typo in confirmation window when start a new dungeon.