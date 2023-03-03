PATCH v49925

Fixes and Improvements
· Fix crash on PlayStation when interacting with Dreadforge.
· Fix crash when joining a multiplayer game currently in the Hub.
· Improve loading screen transitions.
Game Changes/Fixes
· Removed stun from Monstrous Spiders in the Whisper of the Spider Queen encounter.
· Removed stun from Wraiths in Crypt of Horrors on all difficulties.
· Removed stun from Ettin Chieftain in the Dark Hollow on all difficulties.
· Change Assassinate activating farther than its trace distance.
· Reduce AI Salvo knockback by 25% multiplicate and reduce additive by 50%
· Added support for switching weapons without releasing held abilities.
· While holding a repeat-fire ability, pressing other abilities on cooldown will not end the repeat-fire ability.
· Fixed issue where Ranger Frozen Leather Fragments would not unlock with quest turn in.
· Fixed issue with cloaks that grant bonus experience. They should now grant the appropriate experience (which has been increased to 10% also)
· Fixed Old Ironhide not spawning in the Grasslands.
· Bonus Health stat is now applied after factoring in health added by items.
· Fixed changing races resetting ability bar layouts.
· Moved hub NPC cameras for Singen and the market artist back to where they were for viewing the character turntable.
· Footstep sound added for elementals.
· Added ice sounds to Cold Snap ice ring.
Miscellaneous
· Dye color data table added new colors 26-51
· Fixed typo in confirmation window when start a new dungeon.
Changed files in this update