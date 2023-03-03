Fixes through 3/3/23

-Changed around the foemap in the Cephi Palace so that doing the puzzle in its first half should be a lot more manageable.

-Gave Shred a sound effect.

-Fixed an issue with Drain ω where the second part of it wasn't working properly.

-Fixed some walkability issues in Apargi Cavern.

-Fixed the ending save prompt having a hard-to-see selection box.

-Added another NPC to the Silver Fens.

-Fixed an issue where you could use an exit item in certain areas of the Silver Fens and end up in a part of the overworld you shouldn't be in.

-Added an option to toggle the flashing of selected menu items.

Going to be away for the next week, so don't expect updates nearly as frequently as I've been making them over the past few months.