Storms 2: Under the Sun

Storms 2 has had numerous changes. Here are the big ones:
- Performance has had a drastic improvement
- Many items have had a major reskin
- Soundtrack improvements
- Audio improvements
- The UI Has been updated
- Weapons are now grabbed and animated correctly
- Mercenaries can now drink potions, level up, and take orders
- A new quest and boss was added
- New dialogue and voice acting has been implemented
- Bugs have been eradicated
- The game has been through a lot of balancing
- All Maces have been given a 25% stun chance
- Bows have been nerfed
- Two handed weapons have been buffed
- And so much more...
(If you're curious about more thing):
- The skill tree now has precise boundaries
- Some skills on the skill tree did not lead to others as intended - fixed
- Blight has an epic visual effect on the environment
- Grass also has an epic visual effect
- Cursing from an item now works from Mercenaries as well as the player
- Shadow walk and invisibility now appear properly
- Warp was nerfed
- The City of Thieves now stays in one location
- Samander now appears in different gateways to the city
- Samander now is on the left side of the CoT Waypoint
- Twister no longer damages the player
- I promise there is a lot more, I just can't remember all of the changes as of now.
Anyway, enjoy the game! I'm excited and nervous to see what you think. Don't hesitate to post in the discussions. Thanks everybody for sticking with the project!
Changed files in this update