Storms 2: Under the Sun

Storms 2 has had numerous changes. Here are the big ones:

Performance has had a drastic improvement

Many items have had a major reskin

Soundtrack improvements

Audio improvements

The UI Has been updated

Weapons are now grabbed and animated correctly

Mercenaries can now drink potions, level up, and take orders

A new quest and boss was added

New dialogue and voice acting has been implemented

Bugs have been eradicated

The game has been through a lot of balancing

All Maces have been given a 25% stun chance

Bows have been nerfed

Two handed weapons have been buffed

And so much more...

(If you're curious about more thing):

The skill tree now has precise boundaries

Some skills on the skill tree did not lead to others as intended - fixed

Blight has an epic visual effect on the environment

Grass also has an epic visual effect

Cursing from an item now works from Mercenaries as well as the player

Shadow walk and invisibility now appear properly

Warp was nerfed

The City of Thieves now stays in one location

Samander now appears in different gateways to the city

Samander now is on the left side of the CoT Waypoint

Twister no longer damages the player

I promise there is a lot more, I just can't remember all of the changes as of now.

Anyway, enjoy the game! I'm excited and nervous to see what you think. Don't hesitate to post in the discussions. Thanks everybody for sticking with the project!