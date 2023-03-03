Update v.0.7.21-Patch Notes/Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10688231 · Last edited 4 March 2023 – 00:06:25 UTC by Wendy

Added indicator support to the Nebulon ranged enemies

Improved the Miniboss Gigarobo's attack states

Now the health of end level boss changes dynamically

Now Skill cards show skill type and elemental damage icons

Bugfix:

Fixed the issue where the Ultimate Skill pod dropped out of the map

Fixed the issue where the Miniboss Helldhor jump area indicator was not precise

Fixed the issue where Nebulon Elite Circle enemies' form changed during the spawn

Fixed the issue where the Miniboss Rotosfera sometimes jumped out of the map

Fixed the issue where the Miniboss Rotosfera's animation played after death

Solved the problem with the Cloud Save connection

Fixed the issue where the minimap indicator showed the wrong chest place

Fixed the issue where the Arcade minigame shows the wrong number of available game balls

Fixed the issue where the Arcade minigame ball bounced out

Fixed the bug where Fire Stomp VFX stuck during the gameplay

Fixed the bug where Fire Exploder damaged the player after the explosion

Fixed animation problems of Nebulon enemies

Fixed bug causing game crashes when starting the game with Random Skill upgrade

Other minor bugfixes and code improvements

Balance changes:

Nebulon ranger enemy amount reduced

Devil's Touch base damage increased: 25 -> 40

Arrow Shower base damage increased: 25 -> 40

Bouncing Bullets base damage increased: 10 -> 20

Circular Scythe base damage increased: 30 -> 40

Dark Matter base damage increased: 5 -> 10

Tentacles base damage increased: 15 -> 25

Thunder Strike base damage increased: 15 -> 25

Reckless Stomp base damage increased: 25 -> 40

We will make a new content update soon.

We appreciate your patience and support as we work to make this game even better.

Best Wishes,

Dev Team