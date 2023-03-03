Update v.0.7.21-Patch Notes/Hotfix

- Added indicator support to the Nebulon ranged enemies
- Improved the Miniboss Gigarobo's attack states
- Now the health of end level boss changes dynamically
- Now Skill cards show skill type and elemental damage icons
Bugfix:
- Fixed the issue where the Ultimate Skill pod dropped out of the map
- Fixed the issue where the Miniboss Helldhor jump area indicator was not precise
- Fixed the issue where Nebulon Elite Circle enemies' form changed during the spawn
- Fixed the issue where the Miniboss Rotosfera sometimes jumped out of the map
- Fixed the issue where the Miniboss Rotosfera's animation played after death
- Solved the problem with the Cloud Save connection
- Fixed the issue where the minimap indicator showed the wrong chest place
- Fixed the issue where the Arcade minigame shows the wrong number of available game balls
- Fixed the issue where the Arcade minigame ball bounced out
- Fixed the bug where Fire Stomp VFX stuck during the gameplay
- Fixed the bug where Fire Exploder damaged the player after the explosion
- Fixed animation problems of Nebulon enemies
- Fixed bug causing game crashes when starting the game with Random Skill upgrade
- Other minor bugfixes and code improvements
Balance changes:
- Nebulon ranger enemy amount reduced
- Devil's Touch base damage increased: 25 -> 40
- Arrow Shower base damage increased: 25 -> 40
- Bouncing Bullets base damage increased: 10 -> 20
- Circular Scythe base damage increased: 30 -> 40
- Dark Matter base damage increased: 5 -> 10
- Tentacles base damage increased: 15 -> 25
- Thunder Strike base damage increased: 15 -> 25
- Reckless Stomp base damage increased: 25 -> 40
We will make a new content update soon.
We appreciate your patience and support as we work to make this game even better.
Best Wishes,
Dev Team
Changed files in this update