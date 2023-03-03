 Skip to content

Overrun Survivors update for 3 March 2023

Update v.0.7.21-Patch Notes/Hotfix

Update v.0.7.21-Patch Notes/Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added indicator support to the Nebulon ranged enemies
  • Improved the Miniboss Gigarobo's attack states
  • Now the health of end level boss changes dynamically
  • Now Skill cards show skill type and elemental damage icons
Bugfix:
  • Fixed the issue where the Ultimate Skill pod dropped out of the map
  • Fixed the issue where the Miniboss Helldhor jump area indicator was not precise
  • Fixed the issue where Nebulon Elite Circle enemies' form changed during the spawn
  • Fixed the issue where the Miniboss Rotosfera sometimes jumped out of the map
  • Fixed the issue where the Miniboss Rotosfera's animation played after death
  • Solved the problem with the Cloud Save connection
  • Fixed the issue where the minimap indicator showed the wrong chest place
  • Fixed the issue where the Arcade minigame shows the wrong number of available game balls
  • Fixed the issue where the Arcade minigame ball bounced out
  • Fixed the bug where Fire Stomp VFX stuck during the gameplay
  • Fixed the bug where Fire Exploder damaged the player after the explosion
  • Fixed animation problems of Nebulon enemies
  • Fixed bug causing game crashes when starting the game with Random Skill upgrade
  • Other minor bugfixes and code improvements
Balance changes:
  • Nebulon ranger enemy amount reduced
  • Devil's Touch base damage increased: 25 -> 40
  • Arrow Shower base damage increased: 25 -> 40
  • Bouncing Bullets base damage increased: 10 -> 20
  • Circular Scythe base damage increased: 30 -> 40
  • Dark Matter base damage increased: 5 -> 10
  • Tentacles base damage increased: 15 -> 25
  • Thunder Strike base damage increased: 15 -> 25
  • Reckless Stomp base damage increased: 25 -> 40

We will make a new content update soon.

We appreciate your patience and support as we work to make this game even better.

Best Wishes,
Dev Team

