Patch 1.06 - Bug Swatting

Before the weekend gets into full swing we wanted to make sure the game is in good shape for people to enjoy some uninterrupted gaming time. With that in mind, we have some patch notes here (it's quite a list) of things that have been fixed in the latest build as of this afternoon. We appreciate everyone's feedback so far, and even if we don't answer every thread directly we're taking a look and keeping track of things - so keep them coming.

Reminder - we're still on our introductory sale for a few more days! If you'd like to pick up the game at a discount for yourself or a friend, make sure to grab it before March 7th when we go back to the full $14.99 price.



(Poor crystal caves dragonfly.)

Patch Notes

Quality of Life Changes

Players can now switch between all characters in Town for chapters 4 and 5, so you can swap your items using the Bank or sell them using the Shop.

Added a confirmation prompt to make sure you're ready to move to the next floor.

You can now take screenshots with F12.

Bugfixes