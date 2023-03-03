CULTIC v105 Released on Beta Branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update v105 is finally out on the beta branch! To opt-in, go to the Betas tab in CULTIC's properties via your Steam Library and select the beta branch!

As always, if you've got the time to check it out, feedback and bug reports are much appreciated! The lighting changes and new survival map in particular are subject to further improvement as needed.

This is a fairly chunky update, so I'll get right into the changes:

Additions

New Survival Map "Unholy Commotion" - Romp around the crypts and rack up those S-Ranks!

New "Survival Options" menu added with configurations to change spawn rates and disable the Survival timer. Use of these options will disable achievements and leaderboard progression.

Changes in game version will backup player's preferences and profile, to preserve that data in the event of a problematic patch

Added optional hazard directional indicators to Accessibility options, to aid players to locate hazards that partially rely on audio cues (dynamite, ghost props)

An "Ambient Light" slider was added to Options > Video, and can be adjusted to have darker overall environments. This value has been defaulted to a slightly lower value than the game launched at, so you may notice moodier environments. Push this value to "100" to restore the original brightness levels.

The "Brightness" slider was fixed to allow negative values without breaking HUD transparency. You should be able to darken the game as well as brighten it now.

Changes

Most enemy sprites have been re-rendered to clean up aliasing and enhance shading, which should result in better visual clarity in conjunction with the in-game dithering/filtering.

Survival Mode has a new map select menu, rather than clicking on the map to start the match.

The FG-42 has a proper contextual indicator for toggling fire-modes, and the upgrade verbiage was altered to better illustrate the toggle.

FG-42 scope visuals were cleaned up to provide a more usable crosshair

Menu sliders are now locked to particular unit intervals when using keyboard/gamepad, and you can hold the directional keys to slide it continuously.

Individual dynamite sticks now have a hitbox and can be detonated with gunshots

Dynamite sticks no longer respond to physical impulses from other explosions to help with Cluster Toss consistency

Enemy pathfinding was adjusted so they are more willing to drop off of ledges if they don't think the fall will kill them

The previously selected Survival Difficulty is now remembered when you exit and return to that menu

Survival Difficulty now defaults to Standard, rather than Casual

Fixes