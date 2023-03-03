Bugfix patch

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed a bug where the water debuff would not properly be removed upon exiting the water.

-Fixed a bug where insects would sometimes drop empty loot bags.

-Fixed a bug where the stagger debuff would not be removed in certain cases.

-Fixed a bug where the werewolf would not have attack sounds.

-Fixed a bug where world events would trigger while the player was in dungeons.

-Fixed a bug where players would have trouble entering the building near the Taskmaster's ruin.

-Fixed a bug where the dog would not appear in the fight between Taskmaster and Klapar imps.

-Fixed a bug where some icons were too big.

-Fixed some text that was not displaying correctly.

-Fixed a bug where players could not pet rabbits.

-Fixed a bug where the recipe book would not open by default.

Game Changes:

-Nerfed mana pool and regeneration.

-Added three weapons near the God of War boss, allowing players to try different classes when attempting to defeat the boss.

-Disabled enemy loot drops in death pits.