Turnament update for 3 March 2023

Improved build size

Build 10687955

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another list of small updates:

  • Changed compression of all music from PCM to Vorbis, which reduces file sizes by about 90% and has basically no loss in audio quality. Build size has been reduced by roughly 450MB.
  • Restart in challenge mode restarts current level now
  • Circles around seekers now get disposed of properly after the animation is done
  • Slowdown occurs more accurately now when a collision is being detected and game speed resets quicker
  • Added a red collision warning icon
  • Removed Catty & Batty sprites & scripts from project
  • New ambient sound in cutscenes now fades out better when switching scenes (to avoid clicking noise)

Updates will probably slow down soon, but we shall see!

