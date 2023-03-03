Improved build size

Another list of small updates:
- Changed compression of all music from PCM to Vorbis, which reduces file sizes by about 90% and has basically no loss in audio quality. Build size has been reduced by roughly 450MB.
- Restart in challenge mode restarts current level now
- Circles around seekers now get disposed of properly after the animation is done
- Slowdown occurs more accurately now when a collision is being detected and game speed resets quicker
- Added a red collision warning icon
- Removed Catty & Batty sprites & scripts from project
- New ambient sound in cutscenes now fades out better when switching scenes (to avoid clicking noise)
Updates will probably slow down soon, but we shall see!
Changed files in this update