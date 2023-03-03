Small update

fix a bug related to frozen enemies in which they continued to walk

fixed a bug in leaderboards related to translations

fixed a bug in leaderboards related to loading optimization

fixed a bug in the leaderboards related to showing the result if the player has a position greater than those shown.

-fixed a bug related to weapons axes, in which they were the size of the whole screen

rebalanced leveling of the lightning weapon

fixed a bug related to the spawning of monsters in the field of view

fixed a bug related to the weapon fire explosion in which the sounds did not subordinate the overall volume

fixed a bug related to the fact that some weapons could not break the boxes. Now Dragon blast, quick axes and ice staff break them.

-fixed a lot of places with localization

optimized Fire Blast weapon

added display of explosion radius for mines

added dispersion to the hunting crossbow

added dispersion to the to ice staff