fix a bug related to frozen enemies in which they continued to walk
fixed a bug in leaderboards related to translations
fixed a bug in leaderboards related to loading optimization
fixed a bug in the leaderboards related to showing the result if the player has a position greater than those shown.
-fixed a bug related to weapons axes, in which they were the size of the whole screen
rebalanced leveling of the lightning weapon
fixed a bug related to the spawning of monsters in the field of view
fixed a bug related to the weapon fire explosion in which the sounds did not subordinate the overall volume
fixed a bug related to the fact that some weapons could not break the boxes. Now Dragon blast, quick axes and ice staff break them.
-fixed a lot of places with localization
optimized Fire Blast weapon
added display of explosion radius for mines
added dispersion to the hunting crossbow
added dispersion to the to ice staff
rebalanced the stats of all starting weapons of the first tier
Sharded World update for 3 March 2023
Small update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
