Sharded World update for 3 March 2023

Small update

3 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • fix a bug related to frozen enemies in which they continued to walk

  • fixed a bug in leaderboards related to translations

  • fixed a bug in leaderboards related to loading optimization

  • fixed a bug in the leaderboards related to showing the result if the player has a position greater than those shown.
    -fixed a bug related to weapons axes, in which they were the size of the whole screen

  • rebalanced leveling of the lightning weapon

  • fixed a bug related to the spawning of monsters in the field of view

  • fixed a bug related to the weapon fire explosion in which the sounds did not subordinate the overall volume

  • fixed a bug related to the fact that some weapons could not break the boxes. Now Dragon blast, quick axes and ice staff break them.
    -fixed a lot of places with localization

  • optimized Fire Blast weapon

  • added display of explosion radius for mines

  • added dispersion to the hunting crossbow

  • added dispersion to the to ice staff

  • rebalanced the stats of all starting weapons of the first tier

